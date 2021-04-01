Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of HTH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,345. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

