HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,728 shares during the period. HMS accounts for about 1.9% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.43% of HMS worth $79,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $78,940,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $67,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HMS by 170.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,189 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in HMS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,845,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in HMS by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 736,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMSY. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY remained flat at $$36.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

