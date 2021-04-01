Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 483.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,300 in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

