Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $217.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $219.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.31.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

