Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 460.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

