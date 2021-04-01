Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Update

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,400 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after acquiring an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

HUBB traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.39. 222,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,358. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $105.03 and a 1-year high of $191.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

