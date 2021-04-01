Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$13.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.27.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$2.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.58.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

