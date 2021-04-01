Hudson Value Partners LLC Takes Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,663,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 81,017.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,114.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,175.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,004.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $752.10 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

