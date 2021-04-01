Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of HUMRF stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

