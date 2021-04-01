I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Up 7.5%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 11,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 358,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

