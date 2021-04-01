i3 Energy’s (I3E) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of i3 Energy (LON:I3E) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

I3E opened at GBX 10.24 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13. The firm has a market cap of £71.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. i3 Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.78.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It owns 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

