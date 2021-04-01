IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.45

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 11179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBG. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49. The company has a market cap of C$326.41 million and a P/E ratio of 21.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.08.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

