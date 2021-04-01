ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Truist Financial

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

ICF International stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.57. 3,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.56 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ICF International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

