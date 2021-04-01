ichi.farm (ICHI) Tops One Day Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00063725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.00317377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00087588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00726277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

