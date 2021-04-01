Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) rose 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 265,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,639,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

