IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.33.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $133.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $155,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,121 shares of company stock valued at $379,305 in the last three months. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.