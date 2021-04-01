iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the February 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of IH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 1,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,093. iHuman has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IH. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iHuman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHuman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHuman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iHuman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,393,000.
About iHuman
iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.
Read More: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.