iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the February 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of IH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 1,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,093. iHuman has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IH. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iHuman in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iHuman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHuman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHuman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iHuman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,393,000.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on iHuman in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target on the stock.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

