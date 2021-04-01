iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

ILIAF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ILIAF remained flat at $$181.50 during trading hours on Thursday. iliad has a 12-month low of $181.50 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average is $191.57.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

