iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

ILIAF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ILIAF remained flat at $$181.50 during trading hours on Thursday. iliad has a 12-month low of $181.50 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day moving average is $191.57.

About iliad

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Receive News & Ratings for iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit