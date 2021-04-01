Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $220.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,147. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.23 and a 12-month high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

