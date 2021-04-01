Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,873.50 ($24.48).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, for a total transaction of £94,860 ($123,935.20). Also, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

IMB opened at GBX 1,492 ($19.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £14.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,758 ($22.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,432.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,442.69.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

