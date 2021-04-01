Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,873.50 ($24.48).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, for a total transaction of £94,860 ($123,935.20). Also, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

IMB opened at GBX 1,492 ($19.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £14.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,758 ($22.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,432.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,442.69.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit