Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Indivior has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

