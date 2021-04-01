Ink Price Tops $0.0016 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Ink has a market capitalization of $756,188.91 and $122,633.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

