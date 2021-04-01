Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,700 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 826,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

INGN stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. 2,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,581. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -583.49 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,112.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,474 in the last 90 days. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Inogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit