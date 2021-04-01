Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,700 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 826,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

INGN stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. 2,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,581. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -583.49 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,112.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,474 in the last 90 days. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Inogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

