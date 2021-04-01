Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Receives $157.83 Average PT from Analysts

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.83.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $178.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,583. Inphi has a 12-month low of $73.59 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.28.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.