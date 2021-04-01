Insider Buying: accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Acquires £75,400 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) insider Bill Russell bought 13,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 528.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 403.27. The stock has a market cap of £261.72 million and a P/E ratio of -7.49. accesso Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

