Insider Buying: accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Acquires £75,400 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) insider Bill Russell bought 13,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £75,400 ($98,510.58).
Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 635 ($8.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 528.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 403.27. The stock has a market cap of £261.72 million and a P/E ratio of -7.49. accesso Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
