Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Sells $5,470,024.17 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

