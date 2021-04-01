Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Sells $142,365.65 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $142,365.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ELVT opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.