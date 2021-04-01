Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Sells $3,672,301.58 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

