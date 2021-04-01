Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Sells $3,672,301.58 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NUE stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
