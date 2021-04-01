Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells 41,750 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $74,732.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,531,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,911,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $80,160.00.
  • On Thursday, January 21st, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $106,312.50.
  • On Tuesday, January 5th, Steve Hoffman sold 56,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.

TYME stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

