Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.12

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of INSE opened at GBX 18.68 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The company has a market capitalization of £179.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63. Inspired Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.75 ($0.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.52.
Inspired Energy Company Profile
