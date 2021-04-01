Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.12

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of INSE opened at GBX 18.68 ($0.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The company has a market capitalization of £179.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63. Inspired Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.75 ($0.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.52.

Get Inspired Energy alerts:

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.