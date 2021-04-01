Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.07.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $130.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.