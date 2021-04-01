Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the February 28th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.58. 1,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $90.20 and a 1 year high of $124.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.75.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.