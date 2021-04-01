Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the February 28th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.58. 1,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $90.20 and a 1 year high of $124.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.75.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

