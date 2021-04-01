Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Intel stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a market cap of $260.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,578,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

