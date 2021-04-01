Intellectus Partners LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.44 and a 200 day moving average of $159.75. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $187.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.64.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

