Intel’s (INTC) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

INTC opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $260.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

