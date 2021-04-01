Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $71.51. 45,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,543. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $153,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156 over the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

