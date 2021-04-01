Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 140.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.40. 15,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,672. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.28 and a fifty-two week high of $281.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.47 and a 200-day moving average of $247.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.68.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

