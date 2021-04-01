Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $736,000 in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.57. 2,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $100,567,000 over the last 90 days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

