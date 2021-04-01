Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Down 35.4% in March

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.45. 50,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.