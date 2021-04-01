Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%.
IDXG remained flat at $$4.75 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Interpace Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23.
In other Interpace Biosciences news, major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 83,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $259,740.00. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Interpace Biosciences Company Profile
Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.
