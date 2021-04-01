Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%.

IDXG remained flat at $$4.75 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Interpace Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Interpace Biosciences news, major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 83,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $259,740.00. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDXG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

