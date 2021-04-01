Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.80

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $5.04. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 3,442 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

The company has a market cap of $19.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. The company had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter Kamin purchased 83,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $259,740.00. Insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.62% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

