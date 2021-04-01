InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.27. 150,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,491,030. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

