InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys New Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ePlus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.18. 673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,266. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUS. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.