InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $845,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after buying an additional 168,588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 90,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,821. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

