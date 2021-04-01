InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 95.4% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 248,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 121,113 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,696,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,150,000 after purchasing an additional 189,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 381,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $51.79. 551,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,628,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $218.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

