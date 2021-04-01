InTrack Investment Management Inc Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $335,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $332,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.54. 18,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

