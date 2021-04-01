InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,813,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $308.00. 160,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,572. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $174.00 and a one year high of $308.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

