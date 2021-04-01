InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,813,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $308.00. 160,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,572. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $174.00 and a one year high of $308.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit