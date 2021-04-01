Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Lowered by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,494,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded up $9.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.59 and a 200 day moving average of $362.60. The company has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.55 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

