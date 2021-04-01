Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Short Interest Up 67.6% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVC. TheStreet raised Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 210,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Invacare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 171,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $286.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Research analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit