Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Short Interest Up 67.6% in March

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days. Approximately 21.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVC. TheStreet raised Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 210,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Invacare by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 171,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $286.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Research analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

