Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.